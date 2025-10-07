Ten places in Mansfield to go for great cocktails according to Google ratings

By Shelley Marriott
Published 7th Oct 2025, 11:08 BST
If you've got a night out in Mansfield planned and are looking for places to go for a great cocktail - then look no further.

Whether you’re after an Espresso Martini or an Aperol Spritz there is a cocktail out there for everyone.

Here are some of the best places for cocktails in Mansfield which have received a Google rating of 4.5 and above.

These are listed in no particular order.

1. Best places for cocktails

Lounge 212 on Church Side, Mansfield, has a 4.8 out of five rating, based on 201 Google reviews.

2. Lounge 212

Canvas on Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a 4.6 out of five rating, based on 62 Google reviews.

3. Canvas

Capo Lounge on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, has a 4.5 out of five rating, based on 1,500 Google reviews.

4. Capo Lounge

