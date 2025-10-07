Ten places in Mansfield to go for great cocktails according to Google ratings

Whether you’re after an Espresso Martini or an Aperol Spritz there is a cocktail out there for everyone.
Here are some of the best places for cocktails in Mansfield which have received a Google rating of 4.5 and above.
These are listed in no particular order.
1. Best places for cocktails
Here are some of the best places to go for cocktails in Mansfield Photo: Pixabay
2. Lounge 212
Lounge 212 on Church Side, Mansfield, has a 4.8 out of five rating, based on 201 Google reviews. Photo: Google
3. Canvas
Canvas on Leeming Street, Mansfield, has a 4.6 out of five rating, based on 62 Google reviews. Photo: Google
4. Capo Lounge
Capo Lounge on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, has a 4.5 out of five rating, based on 1,500 Google reviews. Photo: Google