Ten ideas for cheap summer days out in North Nottinghamshire Are you wondering what to this summer holiday that won't break the bank. Here are ten places you could visit. 1. Mansfield Museum Near the top of anyones list of free places to visit during the school summer holidays is the highly-acclaimed Mansfield Museum, which is renowned for its child-friendly atmosphere. 2. Mansfield Museum Over the coming weeks, the Leeming Street musuem has a host of events and activities planned, all focused on learning. 3. Mansfield Museum They include a science roadshow on Wednesday, August 7, Lego Days on the Mondays, August 5 and 19, a toys, games and puzzles session on Monday, August 12, and Sublime Science workshops most Tuesdays and Thursdays. 4. City By The Sea, Nottingham On Old Market Square. Many of the thrilling rides and sideshows will cost you money but general admission to the beach is free. Get ready for some family fun on the sand until September 1.