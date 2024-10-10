Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two bridges closed for six months due to their condition could reopen thanks to temporary repairs.

Problems were identified with bridges along the Teversal and Skegby trails earlier this year.

Both routes are former railway lines which closed more than 40 years ago and have now become popular walking, cycling and horse-riding trails.

The issues were discovered in April, and Ashfield District Council’s cabinet will receive a report soon to explore options for reopening some of the bridges.

Bridges on the Teversal and Skegby trails which are currently closed

They will remain closed until this can be agreed.

No options are currently being put forward for the northernmost trail bridge which crosses Newbound Lane, near Pleasley.

However, temporary structures could be built to support the bridge immediately to the south, and the one near Buttery Lane in Teversal.

Councillors will receive an update at the Environment and Scrutiny Select Committee next week (October 15).

A report says: “Temporary access would consist of a structure being built that would support the bridge, allowing the assets to be used by landowners and residents, allowing the trail to reopen.

“These measures would therefore alleviate disruption to the use of the trail for a temporary period whilst permanent solutions are sourced, ensuring the assets are safe and do not present any health and safety risks to residents and visitors”

Costs of work on the three bridges haven’t been made public yet.

There are no safety concerns about any of the other bridges along the two trails.

The report adds that it has taken time to confirm the council legally owns all of the bridges, which previously belonged to Great Northern Railway.