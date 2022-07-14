Temperature set to cool down in Mansfield before heatwave returns next week

After a dry and sunny start to the day, cloud will bubble up as the morning progresses.

Staying largely dry through the afternoon, though a few light showers are possible.

Feeling pleasant in the sunshine with a maximum temperature of 24 °C.

The high temperatures are set to return next week

Any light showers will ease to leave a fine evening for many and overnight it will stay dry, though cloud amounts will tend to increase as we head towards dawn with a minimum temperature of 10 °C.

Dan Harris, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Following a return to nearer average, locally rather cool temperatures over the next few days, the warm weather looks likely to steadily ramp up once again this weekend, probably peaking early next week.