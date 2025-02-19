Teenager charged after robbery at Sutton bus station

Detectives investigating a knifepoint robbery at Sutton bus station have placed a suspect before the courts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of three people were waiting at Sutton bus station, around 7.40pm on January 30, 2025, when they were approached by a youth.

He asked to see a bracelet one of them had just bought and walked away with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offender then demanded one of the other people in the group hand over another bracelet and showed him a knife.

Sutton Bus Station.

When a bus arrived the offender boarded and departed from the scene.

Detectives have been studying CCTV footage and carrying out other local inquiries as part of their investigation.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with robbery, theft, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (February 17) and will next appear at the same court on April 2, 2025.

The bracelets and a large knife have been recovered by officers.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Mayfield, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We investigate any incident of this nature involving a knife with the utmost seriousness.

“Robbery is a crime which we know can have a deep psychological impact on any victim.”