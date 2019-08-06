Teenager appears in court charged with the murder of 18-year-old in Mansfield

A provisional trial date has been set for a teenage boy accused of the murder of Liam Gray in Mansfield.

Notts police were called to reports a man had been stabbed at a property on Gladstone Street on Thursday, August 1, at about 3pm.

Gladstone Street

Liam Peters, also known as Liam Gray, was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre, but died a short time later.

A 17-year-old youth appeared at Nottingham Crown Court via videolink today (August 6), charged with Liam’s murder.

A hearing was listed at Nottingham Crown Court for a bail application to be made today - a formality when cases are sent from the magistrates' court to the crown court due to their seriousness.

No application was made at the hearing, but the trial date was pencilled in for January 27 with an estimated length of two weeks.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was arranged for November 4.

Vanessa Marshall QC, for the prosecution, gave brief details of the charge and that the case was sent to the crown court from the magistrates' court.

A reporting restriction on the youth's identity remains in place.

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC, the Recorder of Nottingham, told the youth over the TV link that his trial would be at the end of January next year and he was remanded into custody.