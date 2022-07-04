The pals fell foul of a new dress code at Mansfield Odeon – banning people in 'formal attire'.

The friends had dressed up to see Minions: The Rise of Gru, echoing a viral TikTok trend, which shows cinema-goers dressing in suits to see the newly released Minions: The Rise of Gru, with many bringing along bananas for comedic effect.

Matt Bingham, of Mansfield, said: “My son and his friends went to the Mansfield Odeon to watch a film and were refused entry for being smartly dressed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The friendship group consists of Joe, Will, Jay, Caleb, Euan, Lincoln, Oliver and Joseph. The boys are all 13. Matt said that the boys were initially refused entry to the screening due to two of the friends wearing smart shirts. Matt had to provide jumpers for the boys. The group were then allowed in.

The 46-year-old said his son Joseph and friends, all aged 13, were refused access to a screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru.

He said: ““The manager told my son and his friends they couldn’t come in because two of them were wearing white shirts.

”We had to drive down to get them two jumpers to put on, so they would be allowed in.

”This is a joke because the boys had pre-booked tickets and nowhere on the website is there a dress code.”

Matt Bingham shared the photo on social media.

A sign at the cinema entrance read: “Due to recent disturbances following the #GentleMinions trend, any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showings of Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

It is unclear if any disturbances have taken place at the Mansfield cinema.

Matt said: “When I challenged the manager on the reasons why, he said it was because some kids in suits have been causing issues in cinemas, so, they decided to ban kids dressed smartly. Once the two boys had put jumpers on they were allowed in.

“As a parent, I understand there may be issues with this trend and sympathise with staff if disturbances have happened.

”However, I feel it is unfair to treat all young people like this due to one or two incidents.”

A spokesman for the Odeon cinema chain said: “Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances.