Team tackle world’s toughtest fitness race for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Director Rob Cresswell, together with five colleagues from accountancy firm Mazars travelled to Malaga in Spain to compete in the Hyrox race, a global fitness competition testing strength, endurance and determination.

The race combines running and functional workout stations, where participants run a kilometre, followed by a functional workout station, repeated eight times, making Hyrox the ultimate physical challenge.

Rob said “We wanted to do something that was really difficult, a true test and worthy of sponsorship.

The fundraising team at the Hyrox event in Spain. (Photo by: Mazars)

“The Hyrox race is something most people cannot just turn up and complete and therefore we needed to train to be able to complete it. I was able to persuade four other colleagues and three friends to join me in the challenge.”

Mazars donated £2,500 to kickstart the fundraising efforts and the total amount raised was £11,075 which will be given to support the work of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Rob said “Last year, the crew attended a road traffic incident involving one of our team’s family. It really brought home to us the need for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance in quickly getting to incidents in our rural counties. This money raised will help keep their service operational.”

Rob competed the race of eight 1km runs, with exercises including lunges, squats, a sled pull, farmer’s carry, burpees, row, 1km on a SkiErg ski machine and a sled push, in an hour and 34 minutes.

Tanya Taylor, LNAA head of corporate, community and events, said: “As a charity, we rely on the generosity of people like Rob to keep our doctors and paramedics operational, delivering pre-hospital emergency care to critically ill or injured people at the scene.