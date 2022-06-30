Team of swimmers aged over 50 take on challenge to swim English Channel for Dementia UK

The team consists of Pete Moyes, 61, from Mansfield, Theresa Tomlinson, 50, from Retford, Phil Field, 57, from Newark and Anne-Marie Lawrence, 57, from Stanton by Bridge.

Pete and Theresa are part of the coaching team at Retford and District Lifesaving club while Pete and Phil were members of Newark Triathlon club and have been friends for 20 years and Pete and Anne-Marie worked together for Life Skills Education Charity based in Mansfield.

But a common bond around family experiences of living with Dementia and a love of swimming united them to take on this challenge.

The team know dementia affects the whole family, and they want to use their good health and fitness to help others that may need more support as they get older and struggle with the many effects that dementia can bring about.

Pete said: “Age is just a number.”

Pete’s father-in-law, who was a decorated firefighter in Nottingham, a keen footballer, and ever present in the London Marathon, recently succumbed to the debilitating effects of dementia.

Dementia UK said: “Every pound raised helps us support and develop our dementia specialist Admiral Nurses so they can provide a lifeline to families when they need it most.”