Taste of Spain could come to Mansfield if tapas takeaway plans approved

A taste of sunny Spain could be coming to Mansfield if plans for a tapas takeaway are approved.

An application has been received by Mansfield District Council to turn the former Who's Toys shop on Ratcliffe Gate into a tapas takeway.

The shop, which sold Dr Who memorabilia and collectables, has stood empty since 2018.

If plans are approved, the takeway at 29 Ratcliffe Gate would create two full-time jobs.

The design and access statement says: "The idea is to turn into a small take away Spanish Tapas.

"There will be a small area for people to sit and wait for their orders.

"There will be a kitchen in the back where fresh food can be prepared and stored. At the front will be small counter to display goods for sale. There is no other restaurant/café/takeaway in the area providing this style of food and I feel it will add to the diversity of this small market town.

"Access is via the street outside with a 2cm lip into the shop. Access to the shop is via the pavement outside

"There is parking outside the shop where local shops can take deliveries and cars can park to collect food. This leaves the main road clear at all times. There is also parking across the road if needed.

"There will a waste bin provided for customers inside the shop and signage asking them to keep our town tidy and dispose of rubbish appropriately.

"There will be no alterations on the floor above and there will be no change to the structure of the building and all walls will remain the same

"There will be no changes to the shop front, and no large professional extraction system installed - just a small extraction fan approx. 10” wide."