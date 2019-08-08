Talented Mansfield singer to release debut album

As far as home-grown talent goes, it doesn’t get much more close to home than 24-year-old singer songwriter Georgie.

Mansfield-born Georgie is preparing to launch her 12-track debut album on Friday, August 9, which was recorded live.

Georgie: Live! was recorded at her landmark show in Nottingham’s Trinity Church in February, which sold out in just two days.

The former pupil at Rainworth’s The Joseph Whitaker School says the show was “beautiful”.

Georgie, from Harlow Wood, said: “It felt really special. There were only about 150 people in the audience, so it was very intimate.

“The fact it sold out in two days was just a great achievement.”

It is clear Georgie is on the cusp of greatness with this album, which blends a mix of soul, country, and blues into a gritty, husky-voiced package.

Her country, blues, Americana and soul influences are apparent throughout the album, and the live audience adds an electric atmosphere.

The old adage of “stick to what you know” has lent itself well to Georgie’s songs, with her subject matter ranges from heartbreak to the people she observes on the street.

She said: “I write about what I see .

“Everyone’s been through love and loss and it’s my job to capture those feelings and package it up into music.”

At school, Georgie was more interested in sports than music, which all changed when her uncle played her an Elvis record when she was 12.

“That record changed the way I felt about music,” she said. “I’m influenced by strong female singers like Stevie Nicks and Joni Mitchell.”

After picking up a guitar and learning to play Elvis songs, Georgie then played live at open mic nights in Mansfield and Nottingham, playing two-to-three times a night.

Turning her back on a promising football career, Georgie is now set to head off on her own headline tour next year.

Having supported indie heavyweights Jake Bugg and Blossoms on their UK tours, Georgie says performing in front of a large crowd is second nature to her now.

She said: “I feel at home playing live, I’m just as comfortable playing to one person as I am 1,000.

“I love playing gigs – if I’m not on tour I’ll just go into town and play an open mic night.

“My fan base is really organic and true – most have followed me since the beginning and they’ve been a part of my journey which is so good.”

“I was mainly playing in old theatres on the Jake Bugg tour, which were beautiful. The London Palladium was a stand-out gig for me – all the history was just soaked into the atmosphere, you could feel it.”