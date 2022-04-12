Talented Eastwood nail technician 'still in shock' after winning top award

Eastwood nail technician Kirsty Burrows, 27, with her trophy at the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

Kirsty Burrows, who runs her studio in the office building across from Eastwood Library on Nottingham Road, was recognised as the best in her profession in this year’s English Hair and Beauty Awards.

The 27-year-old beat hundreds of other entrants from across the Midlands to scoop the ‘Nail Technician of the Year’ accolade at the prestigious awards.

Kirsty, who said she is “still in shock” at the major win, was voted through to the finals by her customers before being put before a panel of judges who crowned her the winner.

Kirsty was crowned 'Nail Technician of the Year' for 2022.

She said: “I’m honestly still in shock, I honestly didn’t think I would win.

“I was so chuffed to even make it to the finals let alone win.

“I was up against so many super talented girls. I can’t believe little old me has done this."

Kirsty has been a nail technician for the last six years and formerly ran a salon in Hill Top before closing it during the pandemic.

She said: “Since Covid I have lost quite a few clients, so it has been hard having to start again. Especially because I’m not on the high street so it is mostly through word of mouth.

“This award really means a lot – it’s so nice to be recognised when you come from nothing and start out on your own.

“It’s a big achievement and after the last two years this is just what I needed. Hopefully it will bring in more clients as well.”

Having been an anxious person in the past, Kirsty said her job has helped her to blossom socially over the years.

And alongside her business, she is now also studying a teaching qualification so she can eventually teach others the trade.

She said: “I love meeting new people in my job. It’s changed me so much as a person because there was a time when I was such a quiet anxious person who wouldn’t know how to start a conversation.

“I now love meeting all kinds of new people and being able to get creative.

“In the future, I’d love to work in a college teaching nails.”

Kirsty extended her heartfelt thanks to all her friends, family and customers who have supported her.

“I’d like to thank everyone, especially my family,” she said.

“They’ve walked around with some atrocious nails while I’ve been practicing over the years. And when I had to work from home, my mum and dad were so easy with it and understanding.

“I also want to thank each and every one of my clients, old and new, and all of my followers. Without any of you, this wouldn’t have been possible.