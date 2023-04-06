News you can trust since 1952
Takeaways in Mansfield with a five star food hygiene rating

The Easter weekend has arrived and you might be wanting to treat yourself to a nice takeaway.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

So to help you out we have compiled a list of the chinese, indian and turkish takeaways in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have been given a top hygiene rating of five out of five.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, while those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Mansfield listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'five' rating at the last inspection.

They are listed in no particular order and the information is correct as of Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Chef Peking on Church Drive, Shirebrook. Last inspected on April 27, 2022.

1. Chef Peking

Chef Peking on Church Drive, Shirebrook. Last inspected on April 27, 2022. Photo: Google

Indigo Indian Restaurant on Main Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on March 24, 2022.

2. Indigo Indian Restaurant

Indigo Indian Restaurant on Main Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on March 24, 2022. Photo: Google

Kings Garden on Patchwork Row, Shirebrook. Last inspected on March 26, 2021.

3. Kings Garden

Kings Garden on Patchwork Row, Shirebrook. Last inspected on March 26, 2021. Photo: Google

Yummy (Shan) Ltd on Recreation Road, Shirebrook. Last inspected on March 4, 2022.

4. Yummy (Shan) Ltd

Yummy (Shan) Ltd on Recreation Road, Shirebrook. Last inspected on March 4, 2022. Photo: Google

MansfieldFood Standards Agency