Takeaways and food stores in Mansfield with one star food hygiene rating – and one with a zero star

We have compiled a list of takeaways and other food establishments in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have been given a one star hygiene rating – and one which was given a zero.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Mansfield listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'one' rating at the last inspection and told they need to make major improvements to hygiene standards and one was given a ‘zero’ rating.

Where possible, The Mansfield Chad has attempted to contact all establishments featured for comment before publication.

Information correct as at September 26.

1 . Newgate News Newgate News on Newgate Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on June 29, 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Oskar Mini Market Oskar Mini Market on Skerry Hill, Mansfield. Last inspected on July 4, 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Mir Food Mir Food on Westfield Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on May 12, 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales