Takeaways and food stores in Mansfield with one star food hygiene rating – and one with a zero star

We have compiled a list of takeaways and other food establishments in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have been given a one star hygiene rating – and one which was given a zero.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:01 GMT- 1 min read

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Mansfield listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'one' rating at the last inspection and told they need to make major improvements to hygiene standards and one was given a ‘zero’ rating.

Newgate News on Newgate Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on June 29, 2022.
Where possible, The Mansfield Chad has attempted to contact all establishments featured for comment before publication.

Information correct as at March 17, 2023.

Tony's Kitchen on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield. Last inspected on August 25, 2022. Paul Mallatratt from Tony's Kitchen said: "Our one star rating was as a consequence of an error by my son, who was running the business on our behalf at the time. "And despite my intervention and showing the EHO what we had in place, we still only achieved a one star rating which I feel is vastly unfair. "We have all recommended hygiene measures in place and the place is spotlessly clean. "We believe that our rating should be five stars but our only route to that is to pay £175 for a re-score visit, which at this time the business can't afford."
Oskar Mini Market on Skerry Hill, Mansfield. Last inspected on July 4, 2022.
Mir Food on Westfield Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on May 12, 2022.
The Summit on Carter Lane, Shirebrook. Last inspected on October 31, 2022.
Westfield Local on Westfield Lane, Mansfield. Last inspected on January 19, 2022.
H & H News on Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse. Last inspected on February 1, 2023.
Athishaya Store on Ladybrook Place, Mansfield. Last inspected on October 11, 2021.
Winner House on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse. Last inspected on July 11, 2022.
Carousel on Market Street, Mansfield. Last inspected on November 30, 2022.
Princess Garden Chinese and Cantonese Takeaway on Littleworth, Mansfield. Last inspected on March 24, 2022. K Wu said: "We fully understand the one star rating that the food hygiene inspector gave to us, and respect the inspector’s hard work. "The inspector came to us on March 24, 2022, after three years due to the Covid circumstances. "She listed a few problems in a letter after the visit and we had a one Star rating. "Our staff have worked hard to solve those problems in the list, and the inspector was happy with that, but apparently if we want a re-rating after all the work we’ve done, we have to pay about £175 which was free of charge a few years back. "Our local regular customers are our priority. We are proud of serving them quality food with friendly and speedy service, and keep up standards at the same time. "We will track down the problems, make things right and continue to keep our customers high satisfaction."
SUSU Store on Church Side, Mansfield. Last inspected on July 4, 2022.
TCT Takeaway & Catering Ltd on Mansfield Road, Skegby. Last inspected on January 5, 2023.
Taste of Thailand on Clipstone Road West, Forest Town. Last inspected on February 8, 2023.
Perita's on Weighbridge Road, Mansfield was given a zero rating. Last inspected on July 1, 2022.
