Take your four-legged friends to meet Santa Paws at Jerry Green Dog Rescue in Blidworth

Your four-legged friends will have the chance to meet Santa Paws when he visits Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s Christmas Event in Blidworth.

The charity is excited to announce the return of its annual Santa Paws event on Sunday, December 14, at its Nottinghamshire Centre in Blidworth.

This sell-out celebration promises a joyful experience for local dog owners and their furry friends, kicking off the festive season with community spirit and cheer.

Santa Paws will once again be meeting local dogs for special Christmas photos, with each ticket purchase including a memorable digital image of your pup meeting Santa Paws, and a Christmas present for every dog too.

Santa Paws will be visiting Jerry Green Dog Rescue in Blidworth this Christmas

Attendees can enjoy delicious seasonal treats and warm drinks, adding a festive touch to the day.

Guests will also be able to browse a selection of stalls including pre-loved sales, a tombola, a raffle, and have the chance to win £1,000 just in time for Christmas through the Grand Draw ticket sale.

The funds raised will ensure that the charity continues to care for and find loving homes for dogs awaiting their new families.

Stacey Smalley, Community Fundraising Development Manager for the Nottinghamshire region at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, said: “We’re extremely excited to welcome Santa Paws back to our Nottinghamshire Centre for another year.

“This festive event is a brilliant way to bring our community of dog lovers together while supporting our cause.

“We can’t wait to bring lots of festive cheer and wagging tails to the local dogs and their families.”

The magical day at Jerry Green Dog Rescue’s Nottinghamshire Centre promises to spread Christmas cheer and foster community spirit while supporting a great cause.

Tickets for this special event are £8 per dog, which includes the digital photo with Santa Paws, and a Christmas present for each pup.

Due to anticipated demand, tickets are limited to 25 dogs per hour timeslot, so prior booking is essential to secure a place at the event.

Please note that as parking is limited, the charity advises if you are able to walk to this event you do.

The Santa Paws event is expected to fill up fast, so don’t wait to secure your spot by visiting www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/event/nottinghamshire-santa-paws-2025.