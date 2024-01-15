Take on the four-ton challenge to help put seats in at Bennerley Viaduct
and live on Freeview channel 276
Forget the gym for a day, instead of pushing weights, come and help the group with its four-ton challenge and get some exercise in the great outdoors.
The Railway Rambers have kindly donated two cast Iron seats to the group and these will be installed near the top of the western ramp to give folks a place to rest and enjoy the views.
The challenge, however, is that the Friends have to transport four tons of aggregate to construct the bases – and there is no vehicular access to the western ramp.
A group spokesperson said: “The Erewash Canal Preservation and Development Association’s have generously offered us the services of their maintenance boat to transport the ballast to the base of the ramp but we need to load the boat, unload it then take the ballast to the top of the ramp where the bases will be constructed.
"UK Tool Hire have offered us the use of a mini-tracked tipper.
"If you feel comfortable lifting a few 20kg bags on to, and or pushing a wheelbarrow, then we need your help.
"The event will be taking place on Monday, February 5, starting a 9am, meeting at the old Bridge Inn in Cotmanhay at the bottom of Bridge Street.
"If a single navvy could shift 20 tons of rubble in a day, then I am sure a team of us can crack this one.”
To get involved, please email Kieran Lee at [email protected]