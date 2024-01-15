Modern technology means people can now visit the Bennerley Viaduct without having to leave the house.

Many people supporting the ‘Iron Giant’ project but do not live locally or find it very difficult to visit the viaduct.

However, this is now no longer a problem as a new virtual 3D tour of the viaduct has been launched at bennerleyviaduct.org.uk/

Created by the Terra Measurement Team, visitors simply log on to the site, choose where they want to go and click on the buttons for extra facts about the history and cultural significance of the viaduct.

A screen shot from the new virtual tour of Bennerley Viaduct. Photo: Submitted

A spokesperson for the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct group said: “We hope our members who live as far afield as Hawaii can now enjoy the viaduct.

“Created thanks to the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund this tour increases the number of people who can access our incredible shared history.