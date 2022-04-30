Take a seat on the ‘Happy To Chat’ bench at Sutton’s Idlewells centre

Ahead of mental health awareness week, Idlewells Shopping Centre has introduced a ‘Happy To Chat bench, ‘to encourage shoppers to interact with one another’.

It comes after the Mental Health Foundation announced loneliness as the theme for the week, from May 9-15, saying it affects many people and is a key driver of poor mental health.

Idlewells is aiming to make the bench a location for people to feel less lonely and is inviting shoppers to sit down if they would like to chat with a like-minded stranger.

Shopper Lorna Harrison, left, tests out the new bench with Frances Smith, Idlewells marketing manager.

Chloe O’Donnell, centre manager, said: “We are focused on our community and always pleased to see the connections formed in and around our centre.

“We hope our Happy To Chat bench will be well supported by our shoppers and become the foundation of many great friendships.”