Take a peek inside new 'Reptiles of the World' experience at animal farm near Mansfield

A popular family attraction near Mansfield has officially opened one of its most exciting experiences in its 35-year history – with crocodiles arriving at the popular family attraction.

White Post Farm’s Reptiles of the World exhibit is home to the only West African dwarf crocodiles in the East Midlands, as well as a host of amazing and some incredibly rare reptilian species.

Over the last few months, the exotics team at Farnsfield-based White Post, led by Martin Vernon, Tom Costello and Craig Barnes, have created a new bespoke environment for each resident encompassing areas of land, water, opportunities for basking in heat and enrichment, all in a publicly viewable exotic environment.

The exhibit is now open daily and allows visitors to get face-to-face with the amazing predators.

This is a landmark step for the Farnsfield attraction and is the continuation of the farm’s transformation into a zoo.

The last two years has seen many new additions in line with the zoo development, including the arrival of new exotic species including armadillos, agoutis, wallabies and alpacas, a cloud rat and a Cape porcupine.

The farm is open daily, from 10am-5pm. Advance tickets are priced £12.95 for adults and £12.50 for children, with a slight increase in on-the-day prices.

