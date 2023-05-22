News you can trust since 1952
Take a peek inside new 'Reptiles of the World' experience at animal farm near Mansfield

A popular family attraction near Mansfield has officially opened one of its most exciting experiences in its 35-year history – with crocodiles arriving at the popular family attraction.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:10 BST

White Post Farm’s Reptiles of the World exhibit is home to the only West African dwarf crocodiles in the East Midlands, as well as a host of amazing and some incredibly rare reptilian species.

Over the last few months, the exotics team at Farnsfield-based White Post, led by Martin Vernon, Tom Costello and Craig Barnes, have created a new bespoke environment for each resident encompassing areas of land, water, opportunities for basking in heat and enrichment, all in a publicly viewable exotic environment.

The exhibit is now open daily and allows visitors to get face-to-face with the amazing predators.

This is a landmark step for the Farnsfield attraction and is the continuation of the farm’s transformation into a zoo.

The last two years has seen many new additions in line with the zoo development, including the arrival of new exotic species including armadillos, agoutis, wallabies and alpacas, a cloud rat and a Cape porcupine.

The farm is open daily, from 10am-5pm. Advance tickets are priced £12.95 for adults and £12.50 for children, with a slight increase in on-the-day prices.

White Post farm opening of new 'Reptiles of the World' attraction. Keepers Tom Costello, Martin Vernon, Elle Knight and Katie Curtis-Hays.

1. Reptiles of the World

White Post farm opening of new 'Reptiles of the World' attraction. Keepers Tom Costello, Martin Vernon, Elle Knight and Katie Curtis-Hays. Photo: Brian Eyre

The new attraction is home to two West African Dwarf crocodiles - the only ones of their kind in the East Midlands.

2. Bright eyes

The new attraction is home to two West African Dwarf crocodiles - the only ones of their kind in the East Midlands. Photo: Brian Eyre

The experience features a host of amazing and some incredibly rare reptilian species.

3. Sssssensational

The experience features a host of amazing and some incredibly rare reptilian species. Photo: Brian Eyre

Exotics keepers Martin Vernon and Elle Knight beside the crocodile tank.

4. Croc-tastic

Exotics keepers Martin Vernon and Elle Knight beside the crocodile tank. Photo: Brian Eyre

