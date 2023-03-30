News you can trust since 1952
Owner Merv O'Connor behind the bar at the Oasis Lounge Bar.
Take a peek inside 'completely transformed' Sutton bar as it reopens under original owner

A Sutton bar has reopened under its original ownership after a major refurbishment which has “completely transformed the place”.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:59 BST

The Oasis Lounge Bar, on Outram Street, is now open to customers once again after being closed by previous tenants in December.

With an all-new look creating a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, the bar has been given a complete makeover during the last three months.

Anyone who stops by for a drink might recognise original owner Merv O’Connor welcoming customers from behind the bar again.

“I want to put the Oasis back to the kind of atmosphere we had when we originally opened six years ago,” he said.

“We’ve completely transformed the place. Basically everything is new.

“We want it to be relaxing and the kind of place someone could come in on their own and feel welcome.”

The selection of drinks on offer has also been upgraded – with the bar now serving Somersby cider, Hobgoblin and Birra Moretti.

Merv said: “We’re just in the process now of rebuilding the trade.

“It’s one of those places where if you’re a regular customer, you’re like family. I want everyone to feel comfortable coming in and that they are among friends.

“I like to think of it less like a pub and more like it’s my front room.”

Visit The Original Oasis Lounge Bar page on Facebook for opening times and more information.

1. Oasis Lounge Bar

2. Relaxed atmosphere

3. What can I get you?

4. Extreme makeover

