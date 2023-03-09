Support for struggling armed forces veterans is at the heart of a new coffee shop set to officially open in Sutton town centre on Saturday.

Not only is Spectre Coffee, on Low Street, serving drinks and snacks, it is also acting as a hub where veterans can have a chat and even get guidance in new jobs.

So we thought it would be a good idea to take a look round, ahead of the grand opening ceremony, which takes place at 11 am on Saturday.

The shop is a spin-off business from Unique Positive Solutions (UPS), a telecommunications firm for veterans run by former soldier Andrew Brewster, from Pinxton, who served in Afghanistan.

Many ex-servicemen and women have found the transition from a military environment to civilian life a daunting experience. The mission of UPS is to provide them with the skills to forge a fresh career as telecoms engineers.

The manager of the Spectre shop is Andy Jones, 60, who has always had a massive affinity with the armed forces. In 2021, he helped to raise more than £2,000 for the Royal British Legion by decorating the Ashfields estate in Sutton, where he lives, with poppies.

Andy said: “Spectre is a step-up from a normal cafe. It is a tasteful, quality place. It is open to all, but veterans will be able to enjoy free tea and coffee in relaxed surroundings, meet new friends and look at career opportunities.”

Feel free to flick through our photo gallery below.

1 . Meet the manager Sixty-year-old Sutton man Andy Jones is the shop manager and commercial director of the newly-formed Spectre Coffee Company. Andy is keen to help the armed forces community in any way he can. He was on the brink of joining the Army himself as a teenager but his father was diagnosed with a terminal illness and he had to support his mother. Photo: Brian Eyre/Chad Photo Sales

2 . Smart and stylish A look at the smart and stylish main room at Spectre Coffee. It boasts a variety of tables, chairs and booths for customers to enjoy drinks and snacks. Photo: Brian Eyre/Chad Photo Sales

3 . Honouring the late Queen The coffee shop pays tribute to the late Queen with a photo of her on the walls. Photo: Brian Eyre/Chad Photo Sales

4 . Affinity with armed forces Manager Andy Jones's affinity with the armed forces is reflected in the photographs that adorn the walls of the coffee shop. Photo: Brian Eyre/Chad Photo Sales