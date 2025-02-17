2 . Clumber House c1900

Clumber Park was once part of Nottinghamshire's famed 'Dukeries'. It was formerly home to the Dukes of Newcastle, and was built in 1770 during the reign of Queen Anne. Clumber was abandoned by the seventh Duke of Newcastle for the suburban comforts of Forest Farm near Windsor in 1908 and was finally demolished in 1938. The park was used as an ammunitions dump during the Second World War. Many fascinating features of the estate remain, including the serpentine lake, an outstanding Gothic Revival Chapel, built in 1886 for the 7th Duke of Newcastle, Hardwick village and the Walled Kitchen Garden. The property was acquired by the National Trust in 1946, who now administer the remains of the estate. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty