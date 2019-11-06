Take a look at amazing pictures taken in Ashfield which won first photography competition of its kind

Amazing pictures taken in Ashfield have wowed the judges of a first ever photography competition held in the district.

The competition was the first run by Discover Ashfield with Ashfield District Council. It aimed to find photographs that promote and increase awareness of Ashfield.

Enjoying the boats on the Res by Hayley Buxton.

The images had to represent one of the four strands of Discover Ashfield; Love Where You Live, More to Discover, Places to Enjoy and Succeed in Ashfield.

There were 115 photographs entered into the competition, entries ranged from beautiful sunsets to children playing in the district's parks.

The winners of each category are:

Place - Antony Stocks with Autumn mist in adventure land

Fun Personified by Cathy Oakley.

People – Hayley Buxton with Enjoying the boats on the Res

Wellbeing – Cathy Oakley with Fun Personified

Business – James Eaton with Built not Bought

The winners of each category will receive a £100 High Street voucher and a certificate, which will be presented to them by the chairman of Discover Ashfield, Martin Rigley MBE.

Built not Bought by James Eaton.

Mr Rigley said: “It was excellent to be involved with the first Discover Ashfield Photography Competition.

"It was a fantastic way of engaging residents with the Discover Ashfield brand; it was an opportunity to learn what Discover Ashfield means to the community.

"The variety of photographs that were entered demonstrate what a beautiful and interesting place Ashfield is to live and work.

“There were so many brilliant entries to choose from, it was a difficult decision for the judging panel, but the four winners really stood out.

"Their photographs are instantly recognisable as being in Ashfield.”