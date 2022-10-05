Sweet taste of success at new Eastwood eatery

Yummy 36, located on The Hollies, is now open for business and serving a mouthwatering range of waffles, cheescakes, sundaes and more.

After being pushed back several times for various reasons, the grand opening was finally marked with balloons and a special discount for its first customers on Tuesday, September 27.

And the new restaurant has already established itself as a firm favourite for all Eastwood residents with a sweet tooth, offering its freshly-made desserts for collection, takeaway or to eat inside.

Yummy 36 in Eastwood.

Owner Mansoor Khan, who has run a number of other takeaway restaurants in the Nottingham area, has always had a passion to open a dessert shop.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.

“It’s very different to savoury food and it’s going really well so far.

“Eastwood seemed like the perfect place, as we’re the only restaurant purely dedicated to desserts in the area.

Yummy 36

“We offer a really big variety including milkshakes, crepes and cookie dough, which is popular in the winter.”

Mansoor said it has taken a year to transform the building, which used to be a fruit and vegetable shop, into the bright, inviting dessert restaurant it is now.

He said: “We renovated the whole shop – every single thing, top to bottom.

“New plaster, new ceilings, plumbing, electric… everything is new.

“It was a really long process and there were many hiccups and delays but we’ve worked really hard on it.”

After a successful first week, Mansoor hopes the tasty new business, whose slogan is ‘nothing is sweeter than you, but this comes close’, will remain a hit with residents.

And with delivery available within a five-mile radius, there are hopes to attract customers from all surrounding areas including Kimberley, Ilkeston, Heanor and Selston.

“I hope we will continue to be a success and people enjoy us,” he said.

Yummy 36 is open from 11.30am until late daily.