Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill, as well as Mansfield Community Hospital, is one of only five in Europe to receive Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

The designation sets a global quality standard and demonstrates the direct role trust nursing and midwifery staff have in influencing and enhancing policy and practice for the benefit of patient care.

It recognises that Pathway nurses are engaged, which results in higher job satisfaction and reduced turnover.

The pathway to excellence team at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust.

Phil Bolton, trust chief nurse, said: “Achieving Pathway to Excellence is the result of a lot of hard work and commitment from nursing and midwifery staff over the past two years.

“We are so proud to be one of just four hospital trusts in the UK to hold this prestigious designation.

“Achieving this will showcase the trust has among the highest standards in nursing and midwifery in the world, allowing us to recruit, develop and retain the very best staff.

“It is important to us that we continually look to improve the quality of our services for our community, and achieving this award is further evidence of that.

“Thank you to all our colleagues for embracing and contributing to our Pathway to Excellence success.”

