Sutton woman takes part in CEO Sleepout and raises more than £1,000 for homelessness charity

Stephanie Revill-Wiseman took part in the ‘CEO sleepout’ which asks business leaders from around the country to spend the night sleeping in the cold in a bid to raise awareness and much-needed funds for charity.

CEO Sleepout is a national charity and host events in major cities around the country to raise money to fund local grass-roots programmes and provide financial aid to charities that work hard to combat poverty and homelessness the length and breadth of the United Kingdom.

The 32-year-old is a sales director at Halo Recruit, a recruitment firm based in Mansfield, and Stephanie raised an impressive £1,167 by sleeping in the cold at the Nottingham sleepout event – which took place at the Meadow Lane Stadium on November 11, in temperatures which dropped to seven degrees overnight.

Stephanie raised more than £1,000 by sleeping outside overnight

Stephanie explains: “I chose to do the sleepout so that it would give me a better understanding of the issues surrounding homelessness and the choices that homeless people both have and don’t have.

"It was also to help raise as much money as we can to provide better facilities for the homeless in the area and I’m really happy with the total.

"It really was an eye opener on how fortunate and lucky I am, and made me really think what it must be like to be homeless.”

To date, CEO Sleepout events have raised a phenomenal £2.7 million to fight homelessness and poverty.

CEO Sleepout prides themselves in operating a ‘lean charity’ with only one single employee, with event organisers working on a voluntary basis to ensure that the majority of money raised is distributed to local charities to fight homelessness and poverty within a few miles of each event, as well as those charities that work nationally.

In 2019, the charity donated an impressive £527,717 to organisations who are working at the front line of homelessness and poverty.

To find out more about CEO Sleepout events and the work they do, check out their website ceosleepoutuk.com

Donations to Stephanie’s page can be made here.

