Sutton woman launches fundraiser to bring 'sweet' Turkey street dog home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ellie Fraser, 24, originally from Sutton but living in Chesterfield, is a regular holidaymaker in Turkey, and following her recent visit earlier this month with her parents and young daughter, she said the family “fell in love” with a stray dog called Honey who lives on the streets of Hisaronu.

Since returning home, Ellie has launched a fundraising page to secure a minimum of £2,000 in hopes to rescue and rehome Honey who is thought to be aged between two and five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie, the owner of a rescue staffy-cross called Luna, said: “I am reaching out to fellow dog lovers in a bid to raise the funds to bring Honey home.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Honey is a 'sweet' stray labrador from Turkey.

“Funds will ensure that this sweet and gentle girl can have a loving family with us here and my girl, Luna.”

Ellie’s JustGiving page – see: https://shorturl.at/ioGZ1 – has raised more than £400 so far with countless messages of support from sponsors.

Ellie said: “The conditions aren’t great for the street dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The heat is unbearable some months and the dogs can become so easily poorly or caught in busy traffic.

Ellie said her one-year-old daughter fell in love with Honey while holidaying in Turkey.

“It was horrible having to leave Honey behind on our final day, especially as she had become quite attached to us on holiday.

“My daughter was very fond of her.

“Honey quickly became a huge part of our lives and made the holiday very special.

“I just want to be reunited with her, and give her the life she deserves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costs include vet bills which are £480, fostering fees – between £35-£56 per week – and transportation costs ranging from £900 to £1,200.

And additional funds raised will also account for any paperwork or necessities for Honey’s care.

Ellie said if she is unsuccessful in her efforts to rehome Honey, all funds will be donated to the street dog charity Animal Aid Ovacik, operating in Hisaronu, Kayakoy, and Oludeniz.

Ellie has also created a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551547836261 to build support for Honey and document her rescue and rehoming journey.