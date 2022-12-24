Sutton warehouse staff team up with police to provide free footie sessions
A Sutton warehouse is partnering with Nottinghamshire Police to provide free children’s sports sessions in the community.
Amazon has teamed up with Nottinghamshire Police to launch The Operation Reacher Project, which provides free, weekly sports sessions at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield for children aged eight-18.
The project encourages young people to become involved in sport and to build stronger community relations.
Amazon has donated sporting equipment for the children to use during the sessions including bibs, footballs and kits.
Members of the Amazon team who are involved in the partnership attended one of the training sessions.
Sean Clarke works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton and helped to organise the partnership.
He said: “I am happy Amazon has been able to support this incredible project.
“It was fantastic to come to one of the training sessions and meet some of the young players taking part in the initiative.
“When I was a boy, football taught me lots of skills including teamwork, consistency and determination and I’m glad to be part of a team creating opportunities for other young people to learn those skills.”
Vivek Khanka, Amazon Sutton general manager, said: “We know sport can be a great way for young people to make friends, learn new skills and have fun, and we’re pleased the initiative is off to a promising start.”
The partnership was created as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations.