Sutton volunteers launch knitting appeal to support animals hit by Australia wildfires

It was a “g’day” for more than a dozen Sutton residents who have banded together to support Australia’s wildfire plight.

Volunteers at Sewilcious Fabrics, based on Outram Street, hosted an action day aimed at helping animals affected by the bush fires – making animal nests and pouches for injured kangaroos, koalas, possums and bats.

Firefighters work as smoke rises from a bushfire in Penrose, in Australia's New South Wales state on January 10, 2020. Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of people in Australia have been displaced following the widespread fires, while it is believed millions of animals have been killed as a result of the blazes.

And to show their support for the animals and affected residents, volunteers at the Sutton business want to “use our expertise” to support the “worthwhile cause”.

Getting together some of the town’s best crafters, they are developing knitted pouches before preparing to send them ‘down under’ to support volunteers on the other side of the world.

Fiona Asbury, marketer and designer at the shop, said: “At Sewilicious Fabrics, we are heartbroken with the events happening in Australia. Unfortunately our small business cannot afford to send the money we would like.

Pauline Alsop and the team work their magic on the sewing machines.

“We can use our expertise though to help with the animal rescue by making blankets, nest and pouches.

“We held our first event on Friday, January 10 and will be hosting our next event next Friday from 10am until 2pm.

“We hope that our efforts will go a small way to helping animals affected.”

The shop is also offering workshop space for those who want to pop in and sew, knit or crochet with others.

Staff are also happy to be a drop off point for anyone who has or is making items at home for the cause, encouraging people “to drop in anytime with us and we will post them out to the nearest hub at the end of January”.

Councillor David Hennigan, who represents Central and New Cross where the shop is based, said: “I was pleased to attend and help out even if it was just brewing up.

“It was great to see the local community coming together for such a worthwhile cause.

“The group and shop should be proud of their efforts. Please join them, learn new skills and make a difference next Friday from 10am till 2pm.”