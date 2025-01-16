Sutton students learn value of textiles with generous handmade donations to hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at Quarrydale Academy in Sutton have donated handmade products created during their textile lessons to support patients at King's Mill Hospital, learning about the importance of textiles as a subject in everyday life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KS3 students visited King's Mill Hospital to deliver their handmade mastectomy cushions and syringe driver bags as part of their textiles work.

Clare Harrison, head of food and textiles at Quarrydale Academy, said: “We chose to make items to show how important textiles as a subject is in the real world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils have really engaged with the projects knowing they were going to be used by someone.

Key Stage 3 pupils from Quarrydale Academy have been creating items, including mastectomy cushions and syringe driver bags, to donate to King’s Mill Hospital. Students handed over the items to Nicola Shanton, breast care nurse; Lisa Rahn, clinical nurse specialist; and Yvonne Lisseman-Stones, also a breast care nurse.

“Pupils rotate around all different areas of technology (food, textiles and product design) throughout the year, so we spent around 12-15 lessons making the products.

“We chose to donate to the King’s Mill Hospital as a member of our staff highlighted how important the donations were to the hospital and how grateful they would be for them.”

Students expressed that they thoroughly enjoyed the project because it felt rewarding to help others and learn about the role textiles plays outside of the school gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One pupil explained: “It made the projects more fun and made us think about how textiles is used in different ways.

“We feel really proud about the work we have done and hope they help.”

Students handed over the items to Nicola Shanton, breast care nurse; Lisa Rahn, clinical nurse specialist; and Yvonne Lisseman-Stones, also a breast care nurse at the Clinic 14 breast unit.