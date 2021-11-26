Following the success of her outdoor yoga and meditation classes, Millie Broome, from Annesley, is bringing back more relaxation sessions to help ease the troubled minds of Mansfield and Ashfield folk after Christmas.

Millie, who created her Out of the Mud Meditation classes will be leading more classes, indoors during the colder months, from Thursday, January, 2022.

The 21-year-old is passionate about teaching yoga and meditation after they helped her through her own difficult times suffering with anxiety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millie Broome, who created Out of the Mud Meditation

Millie, who is a social media manager for a global company, discovered meditation “significantly” helped her de-stress, and wanted to share its benefits with others.

Qualified as a Meditation Teacher and with 200 hours teaching yoga, Millie said she wanted to “share the amazing benefits” to mental health, to help “others on their journey.”

She said: “The outdoor sessions were a success, in the warmer months we will be practising in nature, which will be lovely, but for now we have the comfort of a warm and cozy room overlooking the [Kings Mill] reservoir.

Millie Broome, right who created Out of the Mud Meditation with two of her clients Harriet Mckenzie-Williams and Phillip Hinds

“Yoga is so much more than just a physical practice or as others say ‘just stretching’. I teach from my heart and incorporate mindfulness in movement. We work with the breath, and although the practice is physical it is for all abilities, ages and levels.

“Yoga has helped my mental health and physical health massively. It’s now my time to share that with others. Yoga can really help people reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

"It is about being mindful with movement. It doesn’t matter about your abilities, whether you’ve done yoga before or not, it is for anyone and everyone. It’s physical benefits include: improving flexibility, strength and mobility.

Online Yoga student, Zoe Mieck-Bettison, said: “ I have been attending Millie’s classes online and in person for the last couple of months and have loved every minute.

“She has a kind and nurturing nature which has encouraged me to continue. I don’t usually like exercise! I feel I have benefited physically and her meditation/yoga sessions are what I need after a busy day. I highly recommend her classes and am looking forward to her starting at the Res’.”

Guided Meditation student Phillip Hinds said his reason for trying guided meditation was to help him manage “an intensely stressful and distressing period in my life.”

"It seemed to help, so I carried on and the more I practised the more it helped, even in ways I never imagined,” he said.

"Millie’s sessions are relaxed and informal, she gently guides the small group, coaxing us to help ourselves, to know ourselves and to grow.

“Somehow each participant takes what they need from the practise on that day and we all leave happier than when we arrived. Personally, I am now calmer, more rounded, self-aware, resilient and confident. I can let things go. I can enjoy life. I can be happy just being me.

“The atmosphere is calm, peaceful and friendly. Just turn up with an open mind, lose your preconceptions and enjoy the benefits!”

Millie’s classes cost £7.50. Email to book or express interest: [email protected]