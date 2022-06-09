Sutton street party goes royal for Platinum Jubilee

Planned by enthusiastic residents on Redcliffe Street, it was described as a celebration to remember,

Samantha Ferguson, a Redcliffe Street resident of 16 years and one of the organisers, said: “When it was VE day at the beginning of the first lockdown, we had an impromptu street party – it was so much fun and we thought we would make the effort this time.

“There has been a group of about 10 of us who have been working together for about eight weeks. Our youngest guest was aged just four months. It was a real team effort.”

Residents of Redcliffe welcome the Platinum Jubilee.

The party saw 78 residents flock to the street which was a fantastic turnout.

Although the weather was a bit breezy and families battled with flying table cloths and bunting, the afternoon remained dry and was filled with family fun for all ages.

Some residents met for the first time and played rounders, had a game of bowls, darts and gave hopscotch a go as the activities ran from noon to 10pm.

Samantha said: “We are like a micro-community here and are lucky to have that on the street. It was lovely. The street has more than 100 houses, so we were getting to know each other and it brought us closer too.”

