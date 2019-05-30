Sutton Specsavers hope to smash fundraising target with blind charity trek

Intrepid staff from a Sutton opticians are raising money for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) in store this summer, before taking on a 30km trek in July.

The team from Specsavers in the Idlewells shopping centre have already raised more than £1,200 towards their ambitious £1,750 fundraising target.

On Saturday May 18 staff held a bake sale and tombola which raised £534 in just one day.

Five team members are taking part in the South Downs trek organised by the charity on Saturday July 6.

The 30km route will take the walkers from Firle Beacon in West Sussex to Eastbourne.

“There are steep ascents and descents along the way, with the challenge expected to take between 10 to 12 hours in total.

Store director, Nigel Davidson, said: “Our team is well known for its impressive fundraising efforts and reaching £1,200 is already quite an achievement.

“We’re confident we’ll hit, and quite possibly smash, our fundraising target for the RNIB. We share many of the charity’s passions and it does invaluable work supporting people who are affected by sight loss.

“As always, we want to thank our wonderful customers for all their support and donations.”

To find out more and make a donation, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamspecsaverssutton or pop in to the store.

The RNIB works to offer help and support for anyone affected by sight loss – this can be anything from practical and emotional support, campaigning for change, reading services and advice on available technology.

For more information or to support the team, visit Specsavers at Unit 37, Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, NG17 1BP, call 01623 552456 or go to specsavers.co.uk/stores/suttoninashfield