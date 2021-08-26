The Sutton skatepark were very excited to celebrate the gold and bronze medals, with excited fans posing for pictures with the Olympians, who train at the skatepark.

Fans got to pose with the athletes and had posters and helmets signed by their heroes.

Manager Jack Plowman said: “It was great to see them after they returned from Tokyo.

“Charlotte bought home a gold medal in Freestyle BMX and Declan bought home a bronze, and the kids got chance to meet their idols and see their medals.

“For the past 18 months they have done 90 per cent of their training here with us, so it was great to welcome them home.”

1. Going for gold Asylum Skatepark Olympic medal celebrations. Charlotte Worthington and Declan Brooks with their medals. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Meet and greet Charlie Noble with Declan Brooks. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Fans Charlotte Worthington and Declan Brooks posing with their fans Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. All smiles Charlotte Worthington won gold and Declan Brooks bagged a bronze medal. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales