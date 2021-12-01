Sutton shopping centre recognised for its accessible parking facilities

The DPA aims to meet the needs of disabled people by encouraging car parks to comply with the best practices of the parking industry.

The not-for-profit scheme is organised and operated by Disabled Motoring UK and managed by the British Parking Association.

Car parks are accredited based on strict criteria and receive advice and guidance on how to achieve a more accessible environment and facilities.

Idlewells has been re-awarded the Disabled Parking Accreditation (DPA)

Idlewells was first awarded the DPA in 2018, and has successfully retained the certificate for the fourth year in a row.

Chloe O’Donnell, centre manager at Idlewells, said: “Disabilities can take many forms, so it’s really important for car parks to take customer accessibility seriously when planning facilities.

“Idlewells as a shopping centre and destination is committed to providing the very best disabled access at every entrance point, and our car park is no exception.

"We’re delighted to have regained the Disabled Parking Accreditation.”

Karen Carter, from Disabled Motoring UK, said: “We’re passionate about setting high standards when it comes to accessibility, but we cannot hope to achieve this without successful collaboration.

"We thank the team at Idlewells for continuing to be part of a growing list of ambassadors who are putting the needs of disabled customers first.”