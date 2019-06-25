Sutton's Toby Carvery offer free meal to military personnel

Toby Carvery is offering military personnel a free breakfast or carvery meal on armed forces day, on Saturday June 29.

Serving troops, veterans and reserves across the whole of the British armed forces can take up the offer at Sutton’s Toby Carvery on Coxmoor Road.

To claim their free meal, military personnel just need to download a voucher on the Toby Carvery website or app and present it along with their military ID.

The special offer is available to serving troops, veterans and reserves across the whole of the British armed forces, as a way of saying thank you for all of their hard work.

Toby Carvery is keen to build on the success of last year, which saw more than 7,000 meals claimed on Armed Forces Day.

Martin Gosling, brand operations director for Toby Carvery, said: “Armed Forces Day is the perfect opportunity for us to show support for our heroes and giving them a huge thank you for their service.

“The response to the offer over the last few years has been absolutely fantastic, and we’re keen to achieve our Toby 10K Challenge by hitting our target of serving at least 10,000 free meals to armed forces members.

“We’re proud to support the incredible men and women in the armed forces and a meal on us is just a small way for us to show our gratitude!”

Toby Carvery will also be offering a 20 per cent discount to defence discount service and blue light card holders year- round.

For more information about Toby Carvery or to book a table go to www.tobycarvery.co.uk.

To find out more about Armed Forces Day go to www.armedforcesday.org.uk.