Sutton's Idlewells shopping centre bans e-cigarettes

Idlewells shopping centre in Sutton is set to ban e-cigarettes following customer feedback.

The ban will come into place from September 1, following recent consumer feedback which called for a clean air zone at the popular shopping destination.

Idlewells shopping centre in Sutton

No official bans on vaping and e-cigarettes are enforced by UK law in public spaces, although more and more venues such as shops, train stations, bars and restaurants are now enforcing their own restrictions as part of wider clean air policies.

Idlewells has taken the decision as part of its wider commitment to its customers and communities and as a result of customer feedback.

Chloe O’Donnell, Idlewells’ centre manager , said, “The health and safety of the general public of Sutton-in-Ashfield, as well as our employees, is our priority first and foremost.”

“We want to promote a clean air zone within our centre where shoppers can feel relaxed and are not potentially deterred by e-cigarette fumes.

"Our customers range from the elderly to children and families - so complete inclusivity is crucial. We want everyone to feel like they can walk around the

centre in complete comfort,”

Posters around the centre will remind shoppers of the impending ban throughout August

“Feedback received from customers has been unanimously in favour of this move and we must listen

to our customers,” added Chloe.

“We appreciate that those using e-cigarettes might not welcome the news, however the use of these devices will still be possible outside of Idlewells Shopping Centre for those who wish to use them.”

For more information about Idlewells Shopping Centre, please visit www.idlewells.co.uk.