Sutton residents in the money thanks to Postcode Lottery

Four neighbours in Sutton are all smiles today after striking it lucky on the People's Postcode Lottery.

The quartet, who live on Westbourne Road, have each won £1,000 after NG17 2EN was announced as a daily prize winner with the lottery on today, Friday, Nocember 8.

Judie McCourt, People's Postcode Lottery ambassador.

IN OTHER NEWS: Sutton stabbing - what we know so far

Judie McCourt, lottery ambassador, said: “What a way to kick-start the weekend for all our lucky winners in Sutton.

"I couldn’t be more pleased for them and hope they toast to their windfall over the weekend and treat themselves to something special.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of the lottery have raised £486 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

READ MORE: Lucky Mansfield neighbours scoop thousands as Postcode Lottery returns to town

How Mansfield millionaire couple's lives have changed since huge £1m scratchcard win

IN OTHER NEWS: Evacuated residents hail community after Mansfield quarry collapse