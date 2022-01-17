Sutton resident gets ASBO after threats of violence, aggression and playing loud music

Prior to taking formal action, Ashfield District Council’s Community Safety Team had warned Michael Hurt, 39 of Willow Crescent, Sutton, about his behaviour and attempted to engage him with support agencies, however his behaviour continued.

Ashfield District Council appeared before Mansfield County Court on November 11, 2021. The court reviewed the evidence and was satisfied that there was a significant risk posed to others, resulting in a full Injunction Order under Part 1 of Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 being granted.

Hurt was also sentenced to three months imprisonment suspended until June 16, 2022, due to him breaching the interim injunction that was issued in August 2021.

Michael Hurt has been given an Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction Order

The Injunction prohibits Hurt from entering or remaining in the Ashfield District Council Urban Road offices unless agreed by an employee of the council and from committing violence or making threats of violence (either directly or indirectly) including threats to kill, threats to blow up and threats to cause damage.

Additional requirements forbid him from causing a nuisance and annoyance, swearing or using abusive language to any persons residing or visiting Willow Crescent, Sutton, Ashfield District Council offices, and Skegby Medical Centre.

The Order will remain in place until August 16, 2022. Hurt is also required to pay claimant costs totalling £570.50.

Any breaches of the order should be reported to Nottinghamshire Police and Ashfield District Council. Any live breaches of the order should be reported to Nottinghamshire Police on 999.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, portfolio holder for Community Safety and Crime Reduction, said: “Michael Hunt continually thought it was ok to verbally abuse and make threats to council staff and residents.

"Having warned him several times about his behaviour, he continued to ignore our warnings and so formal action was taken.

“This should act as warning to those that think this type of anti-social behaviour is acceptable.”