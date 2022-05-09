Sutton ramblers heading for Peak District and 'attractive walk with spectacular views’

The club’s next walk is a 12-mile linear walk on Sunday, May 15, from Hope to Castleton, via the Long Ridge, ‘with spectacular panoramic views’.

Shorter walks will also be available, ‘perhaps going to Edale and then directly to Castleton’.

A club spokesman said: “The club is pleased to welcome new members and this will enable you to enjoy some of the most admired and stunning parts of the Peak District’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinder Scout seen from Mam Tor.

The walk starts in the Hope Valley, at the confluence of the River Noe and the Peakshole Water in Hope.

There will be a steady climb up Lose Hill with splendid views of Kinder Scout, before the route follows the ridge to Back Tor before descending down to the valley

bottom in Edale, at the start of the Pennine Way, for a lunch break.

The spokesman said: “In the afternoon, we head towards Harden Clough and then to Hollins Cross before rejoining the ridge to arrive at Mam Tor.

“Onwards then to the Blue John Cavern, before heading to the summit of Winnats Pass.

“The final section of this lovely route takes across open access land to our final destination the village of Castleton.”

The coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am and is due to return at 5.45pm.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.