Sutton ramblers heading for Peak District and 'attractive walk' with 'great views’

The Manifold Valley walk, on Sunday, June 12, will be a 13-mile linear walk from Hulme End to Hartington, ‘covering a variety of good scenery’.

A club spokesman said: “As usual there should be shorter route options and, as always, the club are very pleased to welcome new members.”

The ramble will start from Hulme End Visitor Centre, following the Manifold Valley before ascending the slopes of Ecton Hill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

From the top of the hill, the club will ‘explore open access land, enjoying great views’, before dropping back down to the valley at Wetton Mill for our main lunch break.

After lunch, the route continues along the Manifold, crossing the dry river bed before an uphill section leading into Wetton village.

The final section is over fields and along valley paths to finish at Hartington for a 6pm coach departure home.

The coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am and is due to return at 5.45pm.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.