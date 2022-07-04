Sutton ramblers heading for Peak District and ‘attractive walk’ along Stanage Edge

The group will be heading for the famous gritstone escarpment on the edge of the the Peak District’s Dark Peak area, with a choice of two routes – and ‘stunning views to enjoy’ promised on whichever route chosen.

The rambles will start from Grindleford Station and follow the River Derwent into Hathersage for a break.

From there, it is up onto Stanage Edge and along to High Neb, for a lunchtime picnic stop.

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

The walk continues down to Upper Burbage Bridge for another break, before it splits.

The shorter route takes the Dukes Drive path to Lower Burbage Bridge and finishes at the

Fox House Inn for the coach home, completing an 11-mile route.

The longer route traverses Higger Tor and Carl Wark, then down to Lower Burbage Bridge and followsBurbage Brook along Padley Gorge to arrive Grindleford Café and the coach home – a 13-mile route.

The coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am and is due to return at 5.45pm.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.