Sutton ramblers heading for Peak District and ‘attractive walk’

The latest ramble, on Sunday, June 26, will explore the Lathkill Dale, described as one of the most spectacular limestone valleys in the UK.

The main, 12-mile route will start at Monyash and finish at Winster, although a shorter walk option will be available – and new members are welcome.

From the village of Monyash, the route will traverse a ridge above Lathkill Dale before making a steady descent down to the River Lathkill.

Lathkill Dale.

After a picturesque walk by the river, the ramblers will divert up to the village of Over Haddon for a lunch break.

A club spokesman said: “In the afternoon, we drop down to Conksbury Bridge and then head south into the pretty village of Youlgreave.

“Onwards then along the beautiful Bradford Dale down to the old sheep wash.

“We then head south along a number of field paths passing Lowfields Farm and Rock Farm up to the village of Elton.

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

“The final section of this lovely walk cuts across to Winster village for the coach home.”

The coach departs from the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am and is due to return at 5.45pm.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.