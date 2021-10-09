Sutton ramblers head for Dark Peak on final walk of summer programme
Ramblers are preparing to visit ‘two very spectacular areas of the Dark Peak’ for their final summer event.
The Sutton Rambling Club said its final walk of the summer programme will be a 12-mile linear route visiting Ladybower Reservoir and Alport Castles, on Sunday, October 17.
A spokesman said: “The walk begins at the Upper Derwent Visitor Centre, adjacent to the Ladybower Reservoir and the Derwent Dam.
“We start by walking past Derwent Dam and along the west shores of the Derwent Reservoir.
“We then walk through beautiful woodland towards Hagg Farm and eventually follow the top of a plateau towards Alport Castles and then taking a break, enjoying great views of the Alport Valley and Kinder Scout.
“Onwards then down to the River Alport at Alport Farm and onto Alport Bridge, with more excellent views continuing to Upper Ashop,Rowlee Bridge and Rowlee Farm.
“The final section of this lovely walk takes us above the twin arms of the Ladybower Reservoir and then descends to the Ladybower Inn.
The coach leaves the Staff Of Life, Sutton, at 9.15am, and outside Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am and is due to return at 6.30pm.
The coach fare is £10, but accompanied juniors go free.
A spokesman said: “New members are are most welcome.”
For further information, call 07749 164455. Also see suttonramblingclub.com