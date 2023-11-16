Sutton pupils celebrate 'power of positive relationships' with Pudsey visit ahead of BBC Children In Need

Sutton pupils received an official Pudsey visit in their playground – ahead of BBC Children In Need, as children celebrated the “power of positive relationships” at school.

Healdswood Infant and Nursery School on Barker Avenue, Sutton, welcomed Pudsey bear onto the playground this week.

Pudsey was present for children to have photographs with and he was also fundraising by selling merchandise.

The visit was in co-operation with enterprise rent-a-car as children were able to meet the much-loved bear and learn about the ethos of the event.

Pudsey visits Healdswood Infant and Nursery school. Pudsey seen with reception pupils.

This year, schools across the UK have been asked to celebrate the power of positive relationships, and the impact of these relationships in helping to support children and young people throughout the school years.

Healdswood is hosting a pyjama day to raise more money for Children in Need, with Pudsey and kindness-themed activities running throughout the day across the year groups.

Zoe Dursley, teacher at the school, said: “The children absolutely loved their surprise visit.

“It has given so much more context and meaning to fundraising for this amazing charity.”

The BBC fundraising event has been running since 1927 – as the first event saw a BBC radio broadcast appeal for children raising more than £1,300 – around £70,000 in today’s money – for four children’s charities in the UK.

More information about its history can be found at www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/about-us/history/

England’s Lionesses, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Youtuber Harry Pinero are supporting the campaign.