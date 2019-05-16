Sutton primary school told to improve 2

Ofsted inspectors have hit Woodland View Primary School with its third 'requires improvement' grade.

Behaviour, attendance and sometimes "inconsistent" teaching still needed to get better, inspectors said.

The school, which has 366 pupils, was rated 'required improvement' after inspections in 2014 and 2017.

The latest report follows an inspection in April, when inspectors found 'inconsistencies' in teaching.

They said: "Leaders have not secured consistently good teaching across the school. Not all teachers apply the school’s behaviour policy or expect pupils to behave well in lessons

"Leaders and staff have already begun ambitious plans to improve the curriculum, but it is in the early stages of implementation and so it is too soon to see its impact.

"Pupils do not show consistently good attitudes to their learning. While the large majority of pupils behave well, some engage in low-level disruption in lessons.

"Over the past two years, pupils’ attainment at the end of key stage one has been below the national average in reading, writing and science."

However, inspectors were full of praise for headteacher Ruby Grey.

The report states: "Since her arrival, the headteacher has improved all aspects of the school considerably and is continuing to do so. She has been courageous in putting the interests of pupils above all else.

"She is leading the school with integrity and determination. She is insistent that pupils’ needs must come first. She has gained the respect and strong support of staff for her work and the courageous decisions she has taken.

"She is highly aspirational for the life chances of every pupil and acts with integrity. Her unswerving dedication to do the right thing for them has meant that she has not ducked taking many difficult but necessary decisions.

"The headteacher is also the coordinator for pupils with SEND. She has improved the support for these pupils considerably."

To improve and be rated 'good,' the school must now improve the quality of teaching, leadership and management.

Pupil's behaviour is also 'much better', according to the report's findings.

"Pupils’ views of the school are positive," the report continues.

"Pupils enjoy attending and feel cared for. They enjoy taking part in improving the school.

"Two years ago, the number of incidents when pupils needed to be physically restrained by staff was far too high. Occurrences of this are now extremely rare, because staff are skilled in helping pupils who find it difficult to manage their own behaviour."