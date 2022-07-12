Harrison Gardner, 17, has been selected to serve as one of the High Sheriff’s Cadets and will attend ceremonial events throughout the year alongside him.

Harrison attended force HQ to meet current High Sheriff Paul Southby and Nottinghamshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable Steve Cooper.

Harrison, from Sutton, who attends the Mansfield cadets programme, said he had already attended a number of events as a cadet and was looking forward to the new role with the High Sheriff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Gardner (left) and Luke Aitken have been selected to serve as the High Sheriff’s Cadets

He said: “I have been a cadet for three years and I’ve loved it.

“I’ve attended a lot of events already have directed traffic and engaged with people on the role of a cadet.”

Alongside Harrison, Luke Aitken, 16, from Farndon, has also been selected.

The High Sheriff is Her Majesty The Queen’s representative in the county and Mr Southby said the pair would enjoy a busy year as his official cadets.

He said: “They will attend ceremonial events and I’m also keen they get involved in more practical elements of the role, such as community projects which focus on crime prevention among young people.

“It was wonderful to meet them and I found out a lot about the cadet role and how both are hoping to become police officers.”

Sergeant Kerry Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Citizens in Policing Department, said: “The cadets programme is getting back into the swing of things after Covid and it is great to see Luke and Harrison taking on their new roles with the High Sheriff.

“They were very impressive during their interviews and I wish them good luck in their new duties.

“Police cadets provide huge opportunities for young people and I’d urge anyone interested to get in touch to find out more.”

Harrison, who will now wear a sash and badge in addition to his cadet uniform, went through a tough interview process to land his new role, which included researching the work of the High Sheriff.