Sutton paranormal investigator and 'haunted' shopping centre feature in spooky series

A paranormal investigator from Ashfield appears in a ghost series on Amazon Prime that explores supernatural activity at the Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton.

Paul Nunn, originally from Sutton, has been working on the series ‘Lost Souls’ since 2018.

The show first aired in 2023 exclusively in the United States and is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime in the UK, with the first three episodes of season one currently available.

Paul is hopeful that the remaining episodes of season one will be released soon.

He has also excitingly confirmed that season two has already been filmed, with season three set to begin production later this year.

He said: “The crew we have is simply incredible. We are like the smallest little dysfunctional family and for the show to finally be aired is a massive credit to them too.

“Not just Liv, Jason, Matt and Myself on screen but the brilliant people that help make it what it is.”

As part of his paranormal research, Paul has visited various locations across Nottinghamshire, including Idlewells Shopping Centre – which is the main location in Lost Souls S1 E2 titled: ‘The Mall’.

Idlewells Shopping Centre is rumoured to have its fair share of ghosts who are said to roam the centre, including Louisa Gregory who is perhaps the most famous of all spirits.

Louisa was a corpse collector, known as the Witch of Idlewells and legend has it that if Louisa knocked on your door, death was never far behind.

The episode showcases various scenes from Sutton's shopping centre, as investigators examine alleged haunted locations.

One area of the shopping centre that has drawn considerable interest is the indoor market and cafeteria.

Workers in this location have reported experiencing whispers, feeling taps on their shoulders, and witnessing objects move on their own.

Over the years, there have also been reports of cold spots in certain units, with poltergeist activity and instances of electrical interference.

Have you experienced anything unusual at Idlewells Shopping Centre?

To stay updated on Paul’s work, readers can visit his website at www.nunnyofficial.co.uk, with his podcast available at www.nunnyofficial.co.uk/podcasts-2/.

Information about his paranormal services can be found at www.nunnyofficial.co.uk/product-category/services/.