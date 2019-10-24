Sutton options urge residents to have eye tests for brain tumour awareness week

The Sutton branch of Specsavers is urging residents to make sure they have regular eye tests to identify health problems.

Specsavers in Sutton is urging everyone to make sure they have regular eye tests as part of brain tumour awareness week, which runs from October 26 until November 2.

Nigel Davidson, director at Specsavers Sutton said: ‘Many people don’t realise that a sight test can check more than just your vision and that it can pick up other health concerns, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and brain tumours.

‘In fact, only 61 per cent of people are aware that an optician can detect some types of brain tumours.

"That is why ensuring you have regular eye checks – at least once every two years or more often if recommended by your optician – is so important.’

To find out more or book your next appointment head to Unit 37, Idlewells Shopping Centre, call 01623 552456 or go to specsavers.co.uk/stores/suttoninashfield